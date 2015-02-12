Feb 12 Bimeks :

* Signs Paytrust deal with Enigma Credit Bureau

* Says to be first to use Paytrust payment system in tech retail sector

* Says to have exclusivity for the system until the end of September

* Says Paytrust system to enable up to 24 months of installments instead of up to 9 months by credit card for customers Source text for Eikon:

