BRIEF-Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share
Feb 12 Bimeks :
* Signs Paytrust deal with Enigma Credit Bureau
* Says to be first to use Paytrust payment system in tech retail sector
* Says to have exclusivity for the system until the end of September
* Says Paytrust system to enable up to 24 months of installments instead of up to 9 months by credit card for customers Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016