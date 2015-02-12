BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 Velto Cars Sa :
* Q4 operating loss 57,592 zlotys ($15,608) versus loss of 19,890 zlotys last year
* Q4 net loss 57,602 zlotys versus loss 19,890 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6899 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)