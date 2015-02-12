Feb 12 Arco Vara AS :

* Says its unit Arco Manastirski EOOD concludes construction contract for building last, third phase (Block D) of Manastirski Livadi residential complex

* Price of the contract remains below 2.4 million euros ($2.72 million), excluding VAT

* The construction will begin on Feb. 16 and the deadline for works completion is end of Nov.