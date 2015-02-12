Feb 12 JSE Ltd :

* FY Headline EPS is expected to be between 10 pct (709.06 cents per share) and 20 pct (773.52 cents per share) higher than previous year's 644.6 cents per share

* Basic EPS for FY is expected to be between 20 pct (710.52 cents per share) and 30 pct (769.73 cents per share) higher than previous year's 592.1 cents per share