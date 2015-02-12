Feb 12 Grand City Properties S.A. :

* Says successfully placed perpetual hybrid notes 120 million euros

* Announces successful private placement of 120 million euros ($136 million), in aggregate principal amount of perpetual hybrid notes with a coupon of 3.75 percent

* Says notes are in denominations of 100,000 euros and were exclusively offered to institutional investors at issue price of 96.3 percent, and will be traded in Irish stock exchange on its regulated market