BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
Feb 12 Neptis SA :
* Q4 revenue 2.1 million zlotys ($568,705) versus 1.5 million zlotys last year
* Q4 operating profit 33,983 zlotys versus loss of 294,886 zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit 40,463 zlotys versus net loss of 270,285 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6926 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.