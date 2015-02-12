BRIEF-Largan Precision's April sales up 18.9 pct y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)
Feb 12 Briju SA :
* Sold 4.5 tonnes of silver for 8.7 million zlotys ($2.4 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG on Jan. 29, 2015
* The total value of contracts with the client between Jan. 23 and Feb. 12 amounts to 33.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6917 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)
May 5 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd