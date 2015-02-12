BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 Blue Ocean Media SA :
* Changes FY 2014 revenue forecast to 3.6 million zlotys ($973,789) from 2.6 million zlotys
* Changes FY 2014 profit forecast to 300,000 zlotys from 537,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6969 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)