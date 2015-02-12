BRIEF-Shenyang Jinbei Automotive's vehicle sales up 9.6 pct y/y in April
* Says it sold 1,399 vehicles in april versus 1,547 vehicles year ago
Feb 12 KAP Beteiligungs AG :
* Says FY 2014 EBT 61.0 million euros
* FY revenue down to 387.5 million euros ($439 million) (last year: 413.7 million eur)
* FY operating income 4.0 million euros (previous year: loss of 9.4 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/1yolODa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sold 1,399 vehicles in april versus 1,547 vehicles year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016