Feb 12 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

* Says FY net profit of 2.3 million euros ($2.61 million) due to higher deferred taxes on previous year

* FY operating result rose from 6.7 million euros to 7.4 million euros

* Says FY improved EBIT from 6.7 million euros year ago to 7.4 million euros

* FY profit before taxes rose from 3.6 million euros to 3.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)