Feb 12 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Repays hybrid core capital with ISIN DK0003457687

* Has received permission of Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan for 350 million Danish crowns ($53.32 million) currently classified as hybrid core capital

* Repayment will take place on March 16 ($1 = 6.5646 Danish crowns)