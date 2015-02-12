BRIEF-Poly Real Estate wins land sites for 2.4 bln yuan, contract sales up in April
* Says April contract sales up 30.6 percent y/y at 26.2 billion yuan ($3.80 billion)
Feb 12 Analizy Online SA :
* Q4 revenue 1.42 million zlotys ($384,490) versus 1.36 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 309,558 zlotys versus 387,971 zlotys year ago
* Q4 operating profit 408,317 zlotys versus 459,677 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6932 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.