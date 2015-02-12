UPDATE 2-ChemChina clinches landmark $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Feb 12 Euronext:
* 281,249 new ordinary shares issued by Poxel will be listed on Euronext Paris as of Feb. 13
* New shares related to exercise of the over-allotment option
* After issuance the new number of outstanding shares is 17,628,935 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
* Says successfully raises eur 20.7 million in oversubscribed private placement