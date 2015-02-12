Feb 12 Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Following the capital increase, Virga Sp. z o.o. has its stake in the company reduced to 2.08 percent from 8.19 percent

* Virga's number of the company's shares has not changed and amounts to 129,210 Source text: bit.ly/1B2k75n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)