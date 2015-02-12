BRIEF-Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines receives power subsidy refund
* Received payment of more than 668.60 million pesos representing payment for arrears from electric power discounts
Feb 12 Mega Sonic SA :
* Q4 revenue 28.5 million zlotys ($7.77 million) versus 4.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net income 734,561 zlotys versus 111,057 zlotys year ago
* Q4 operating profit 936,057 zlotys versus 293,507 zlotys year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DliH52 Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6684 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says securities regulator to halt review of its share private placement plan