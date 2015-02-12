Feb 12 Saab Ab says:

* To supply key components in support of the U.S. Marine Corps ground/air task oriented radar (g/ator) program.

* Says order value of contract is SEK 247 million.

* The contract awarded by Northrop Grumman Corporation, prime contractor to the U.S. Marine Corps for the G/ATOR program, covers the delivery of major subsystems and assemblies, as well as software.

* The systems will be delivered in 2016-2017. (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)