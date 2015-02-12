METALS-Copper heads down as inventory, demand outlook weigh
SYDNEY, May 5 Copper prices dropped on Friday, compounding hefty overnight losses amid concerns about rising inventories and weakening consumption.
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Africa Oil said on Thursday it planned to raise $100 million in a private placement and that it would take impairment charges related to its assets in Puntland, Somalia.
It said the private placement would be of new common shares and that Dundee Securities Europe LLP and Pareto Securities would act as joint bookrunners.
The company said it would record a non-cash impairment charge related to its assets in Puntland in the fourth quarter of 2014 and would refrain from any operational activity until the political situation improved.
Sept. 30, intangible exploration assets related to these properties amounted to $91 million, Africa Oil said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
SYDNEY, May 5 Copper prices dropped on Friday, compounding hefty overnight losses amid concerns about rising inventories and weakening consumption.
MELBOURNE, May 5 BHP Billiton is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.