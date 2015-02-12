BRIEF-SNP AG acquires majority stake in Innoplexia GmbH
* Acquires majority stake in Heidelberg software company Innoplexia GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 12 Cofidur SA :
* FY revenue of 85.0 million euros ($96.8 million) versus 82.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1CZZTd0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquires majority stake in Heidelberg software company Innoplexia GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd