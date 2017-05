Feb 12 Pilab SA :

* Q4 revenue 45,117 zlotys versus 171,014 zlotys year-on-year

* Q4 operating loss 1 million zlotys versus a loss of 699,876 zlotys last year

* Q4 net loss of 1,048,919 zlotys versus loss of 688,848 zlotys y-o-y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)