BRIEF-Riken Vitamin says exercise of options
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
Feb 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp :
* Q4 revenue 548.5 million euros ($627.20 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating result excluding non-recurring items 12.2 million euros versus 48.3 million euros year ago
* Expects group's revenue in 2015 to be down on 2014.
* Operating result excluding non-recurring items is expected to improve, but to remain negative in 2015
* No dividend to be paid on 2014 result. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8745 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received an administrative order from Fair Trade Commission, under suspicion of violation of the act against delay in payment of subcontract proceeds