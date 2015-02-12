BRIEF-Zhongtong Bus' bus sales down 45.7 pct y/y in January-April
* Says it sold 2,864 buses in Jan-April, down 45.7 percent y/y
Feb 12 11 Bit Studios SA :
* Q4 revenue 14.8 million zlotys ($4 million) versus 2.5 million zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit 10,896,080 zlotys versus 924,693 zlotys year on year
* Q4 operating profit 13.2 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 13.3 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys last year
* Higher Q4 results are due to high sales of This War of Mine game Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6955 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sold 2,864 buses in Jan-April, down 45.7 percent y/y
WOLFSBURG, Germany, May 5 Volkswagen has set itsef fixed targets for raising productivity at its troubled core division through 2020 by pushing cost savings, stemming overseas losses and launching more higher-margin cars.