Feb 12 Pyrolyx AG :

* Together with carbon clean tech AG have agreed trough a non-binding term sheet to essential details of a planned merger

* 10 million euros ($11 million) investment volume through Pyrolyx AG into research and development, production and sales

cct Stegelitz GmbH, a fully owned subsidiary of cct AG, will be incorporated into Pyrolyx AG by way of a capital increase