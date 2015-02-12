BRIEF-Poly Real Estate wins land sites for 2.4 bln yuan, contract sales up in April
* Says April contract sales up 30.6 percent y/y at 26.2 billion yuan ($3.80 billion)
Feb 12 Pyrolyx AG :
* Together with carbon clean tech AG have agreed trough a non-binding term sheet to essential details of a planned merger
* 10 million euros ($11 million) investment volume through Pyrolyx AG into research and development, production and sales
* cct Stegelitz GmbH, a fully owned subsidiary of cct AG, will be incorporated into Pyrolyx AG by way of a capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.