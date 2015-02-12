BRIEF-Largan Precision's April sales up 18.9 pct y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)
Feb 12 Symbio Polska SA :
* Q4 revenue 7.4 million zlotys ($2 million) versus 5.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 875,000 zlotys versus loss of 67,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 operating profit 749,000 zlotys versus loss 159,000 zlotys year ago Source text: bit.ly/1B2obCL Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6734 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)
May 5 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd