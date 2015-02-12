Feb 12 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* Two men sentenced following corruption trial

* Employees of Smith and Ouzman Ltd, a printing company based in Eastbourne, were sentenced today at Southwark Crown Court

* Chairman Christopher Smith sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years

* Nicholas Smith, sales and marketing director of company, sentenced to three years' imprisonment Link to press release: (bit.ly/1ArOi4x)