BRIEF-SNP AG acquires majority stake in Innoplexia GmbH
* Acquires majority stake in Heidelberg software company Innoplexia GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Corrects company's instrument code)
Feb 12 Havas
* q4: revenue: eur551 million organic growth: +3.5%
* Says approaches start of 2015 with every confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)
* Acquires majority stake in Heidelberg software company Innoplexia GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd