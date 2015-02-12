Feb 12 Paris Orleans SA :

* Q3 revenue 379.2 million euros ($431.87 million), up 18 percent

* Expect revenues to continue to benefit from the good momentum seen in the first nine months of 2014 through to the end of the financial year Source text: bit.ly/1F2urM9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)