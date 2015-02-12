BRIEF-SNP AG acquires majority stake in Innoplexia GmbH
Acquires majority stake in Heidelberg software company Innoplexia GmbH
Feb 12 DL Software SA :
* Acquires from Odalys all its shares of Flag Systèmes
Acquires from Odalys all its shares of Flag Systèmes

Becomes Flag Systemes only shareholder
