Kenya to import sugar after drought causes shortage
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
Feb 12 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :
* Manfred Schumann steps down from management board with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
* Fiscal 2018 outlook in line with year just ended (Recasts, adds analyst comment)