Kenya to import sugar after drought causes shortage
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
Feb 12 Partner Nieruchomosci SA :
* Q4 revenue 168,039 zlotys ($46,000) versus 295,283 zlotys yoy
* Q4 operating profit 43,609 zlotys versus 98,189 zlotys last year
* Q4 net loss of 3.2 million zlotys versus profit of 53,503 zlotys yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6526 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
* Fiscal 2018 outlook in line with year just ended (Recasts, adds analyst comment)