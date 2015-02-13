BRIEF-Cocolonet says merger between units
* Says unit Tamanoya will merge with Ibaraki-based unit, which is engaged in funeral business
Feb 13 Belorechenskoye SkhOAO :
* 2014 revenue of 4.66 billion roubles ($71.58 million) versus 4.10 billion roubles year ago
* 2014 net profit of 785.11 million roubles versus 834.74 million roubles year ago
* 2014 gross profit of 1.57 billion roubles versus 1.36 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DnFptB Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1050 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10