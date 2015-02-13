BRIEF-SIM Technology Group says unaudited monthly revenue for April 2017 is HK$187.6 mln
* Unaudited monthly revenue of group for month of april 2017 is approximately hk$187.6 million
Feb 13 Doro Ab
* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 436.9m (381.2) - an increase of 14.6 percent.
* Q4 order intake amounted to sek 366.9m (316.3) - an increase of 16.0 percent.
* Doro ab q4 operating profit (ebit) totaled sek 37.8m (33.5)
* Doro ab says we expect that sales and profit for group will increase in 2015
* Doro ab says we maintain our long term financial targets of an ebit margin of 10 percent and 20 percent annual sales growth
MUNICH, May 10 German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.