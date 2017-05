(Corrects outlook period in the fourth bullet point to 2015 from 2014)

Feb 13 Rapala Vmc Corp :

* Q4 net sales 61.5 million euros ($70.30 million) versus 63.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 1.2 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Says 2014 dividend proposal 0.20 euro per share

* Sees 2015 net sales and comparable operating profit (ex-items) to be above 2014 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)