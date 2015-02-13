Feb 13 Alandsbanken Abp :

* Q4 net interest income 12.6 million euros ($14.39 million) versus 11.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 net profit 6.1 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 loan losses 0.5 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Proposes that annual general meeting approve the payment of a dividend of 0.40 euros per share