BRIEF-Egypt's International Business Corporation Q1 profit falls
May 10 International Business Corporation for Trading Comercial Agencies:
Feb 13 Pik SA :
* Q4 net loss 512,413 zlotys ($140,300) versus loss 232,179 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 47,886 zlotys versus 67,459 zlotys last year
* Q4 operating loss 512,412 zlotys versus loss 281,374 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6513 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 International Business Corporation for Trading Comercial Agencies:
BELGRADE, May 10 Serbia has made a second extension to a deadline for non-binding bids for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport , the biggest in the western Balkan region, the Belgrade-based Politika daily reported on Wednesday.