BRIEF-Riken Vitamin says exercise of options
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
Feb 13 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* Voluntary trading update for the 3 month period ended 31 December 2014
* Group revenue for three months was up 7 pct.
* Expects to report an improved adjusted operating profit and adjusted headline earnings performance for six months ending 31 March 2015
* Volume growth realised in major categories was pleasing, with exception of wheat and rice categories
* Dried fruit performance was somewhat constrained due to competitive global pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
* Says it received an administrative order from Fair Trade Commission, under suspicion of violation of the act against delay in payment of subcontract proceeds