Feb 13 Spar Group Ltd

* Trading update: 17 weeks to 24 January 2015

* Group sales increased by 38.3 pct for 17-week trading period ended 24 January 2015 over comparable period in 2014

* Group sales in south africa increased by 8.7 pct, with internally measured price inflation of 5.9 pct

* Sales in comparable stores grew by 8.1 pct.