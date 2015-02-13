BRIEF-Crest Ventures sets dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Tubacex SA :
* Says reaches a biding agreement to buy 67.53 percent of seamless stainless steel tube division from Prakash Steelage Limited for about 2 billion Indian rupees ($32.18 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.1600 Indian rupees) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago