BRIEF-San Miguel says q1 net income 13.83 bln pesos versus 13.54 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (http://bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Mondo TV SpA :
* Announces new agreement with Etisalat for granting of diffusion rights on same platform of 56 hours of programs distributed by Mondo TV
* License provides diffusion rights of licensed programs for three years in United Arab Emirates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (http://bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
** Fish farmers Marine Harvest and Salmar expect the global supply of salmon to increase later this year, following a year-on-year drop in Q1