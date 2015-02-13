BRIEF-India's Crest Ventures March-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 120 million rupees versus profit 194.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 13 Tubacex SA :
* Says to reach a biding agreement to buy 67.53 percent of seamless stainless steel tube division from Prakash Steelage Limited in India
* Says closing of the transaction is expected in the coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 120 million rupees versus profit 194.9 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: