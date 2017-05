Feb 13 Swedbank

* Swedbank's issuance of additional tier 1 capital confirms the bank's strong position

* Says instrument size amounts to usd 750 million and has a coupon of 5.5 per cent

* Says as a result of transaction, swedbank's tier 1 capital ratio is strengthened by 1.5 percentage points to 24 percent, as per 31 december 2014 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)