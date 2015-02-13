BRIEF-San Miguel says q1 net income 13.83 bln pesos versus 13.54 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (http://bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana SA :
* 9-month revenue 62.1 million euros, up 65.1 percent versus year ago
* 9-month profit before tax 12.7 million euros, up 41.9 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (http://bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
** Fish farmers Marine Harvest and Salmar expect the global supply of salmon to increase later this year, following a year-on-year drop in Q1