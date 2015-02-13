BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Feb 13 Suntech SA :
* Q4 net income 1.0 million zlotys ($273,284) versus 503,776 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 3.1 million zlotys versus 2.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6592 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds