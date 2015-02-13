Feb 13 Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc
* Now believes that funding options available are unlikely
to result in continuation of Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc, listed
legal entity, as a going concern
* In urgent talks with finance providers with emphasis being
on providing funds to operating subsidiaries of group in order
to protect its current operating contracts for benefit of
company's employees, clients and creditors
* Directors believe that there may be little or no value in
equity of co and is seeking advice as to appropriate next steps
