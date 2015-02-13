Feb 13 Cairo Communication SpA :

* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 277.6 million euros ($316.13 million) versus 284.7 million euros in 2013

* Full year consolidated net income is 23.8 million euros, up 25.1 pct

* Proposes dividend of 0.27 euro per share, payable on May 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)