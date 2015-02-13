Feb 13 Noemalife SpA :

* Says 4 million euros ($4.56 million) convertible bond issue has been approved by shareholders' meeting

* Bonds are reserved for major shareholder Maggioli SpA

* Company will issue 40,000 bonds with nominal value of 100 euros per bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)