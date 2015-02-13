BRIEF-Elon Musk says Tesla Solar glass roof orders open Wednesday- tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Tesla solar glass roof orders open Wednesday afternoon- tweet
Feb 13 Noemalife SpA :
* Says 4 million euros ($4.56 million) convertible bond issue has been approved by shareholders' meeting
* Bonds are reserved for major shareholder Maggioli SpA
* Bonds are reserved for major shareholder Maggioli SpA

* Company will issue 40,000 bonds with nominal value of 100 euros per bond
Foxconn to begin construction on US plant in H2 –source