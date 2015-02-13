Feb 13 InXL Innovation AB :

* Q4 revenue 30.6 million Swedish crowns ($3.64 million) versus 23.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 1.1 million crowns versus 0.8 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.10 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4135 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)