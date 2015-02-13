BRIEF-India's Cybertech Systems & Software March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 13 InXL Innovation AB :
* Q4 revenue 30.6 million Swedish crowns ($3.64 million) versus 23.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 1.1 million crowns versus 0.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.10 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4135 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Tesla solar glass roof orders open Wednesday afternoon- tweet Further company coverage: