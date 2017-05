Feb 13 Digital Avenue SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 874,502 zlotys ($238,681) versus 844,977 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss is 295,538 zlotys versus loss of 422,116 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6639 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)