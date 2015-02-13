BRIEF-Egypt's Raya Holding posts Q1 standalone profit
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 63.8 million versus loss of EGP 8.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2py0qPH) Further company coverage: )
Feb 13 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* Leon Cronje will step down as group CEO and financial director on 1 March 2015
* Cindy Hess who has been CFO designate since 1 March 2014, has now beenappointed as financial director and group CFO with effect from 1 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 63.8 million versus loss of EGP 8.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2py0qPH) Further company coverage: )
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Tesla solar glass roof orders open Wednesday afternoon- tweet Further company coverage: