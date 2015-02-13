Feb 13 Space Hellas SA :

* Wins e-TAP project of Greek Ministry of Public Order and Citizen Protection for 6,848,506 euros ($7.80 million) with duration of 19 months

* To automate and accelerate identity-person identification and verification procedures

* To develop new services and optimize existing services relating to all the forensic applications within the activity of the Ministry Source text: bit.ly/172O9Zo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)