BRIEF-India's Cybertech Systems & Software March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 13 Space Hellas SA :
* Wins e-TAP project of Greek Ministry of Public Order and Citizen Protection for 6,848,506 euros ($7.80 million) with duration of 19 months
* To automate and accelerate identity-person identification and verification procedures
* To develop new services and optimize existing services relating to all the forensic applications within the activity of the Ministry Source text: bit.ly/172O9Zo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Tesla solar glass roof orders open Wednesday afternoon- tweet Further company coverage: