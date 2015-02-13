BRIEF-Palm Hills Developments raises FY sales target to EGP 9.5 bln
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
Feb 13 Silva Capital Group SA :
* Robert Mikulski and Przemyslaw Czichon dismissed from company's supervisory board
* Dariusz Dukaczewski and Adam Gbiorczyk appointed new supervisory board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: